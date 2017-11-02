12th annual Roaring Fork Watershed Photo Contest underway

Last year, Paul Hilts took first place in the amateur category for the annual contest.
Credit Courtesy of Roaring Fork Conservancy

The Roaring Fork Conservancy works to educate people on exploring and protecting its watershed. This year’s Roaring Fork Watershed Photo Contest reflects the organization's mission.

 

The contest photos must have been taken within the Roaring Fork Watershed to be eligible. This area includes the Fryingpan, Crystal and Roaring Fork rivers.

There will be two categories to distinguish amateur and professional photographers on their own merits. First, second and third place awards will be chosen by a panel of professional photographers. They’ll be looking for composition, clarity, relevancy of subject matter and aesthetics.

 

The deadline is to apply is Nov. 20. For more information, visit roaringforkconservancy.org.

 

