2 Police Officers Shot And Killed Near Orlando

Editor's note: This is a developing story; we'll provide updates as they become available.

Police in Kissimmee, Fla., just south of Orlando, reported late Friday that two officers there had been shot.

Both were killed, Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs confirmed on Twitter.

A suspect has been arrested, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

"There are no county or jurisdiction lines when it comes to our Law Enforcement Brotherhood," Osceola County Commissioner Fred Hawkins Jr. wrote in response to the shootings.

Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Sgt. Kim Montes told the Sentinel that one person was in custody.

Details of the shootings, including whether the officers were on duty or responding to a call at the time, have not been released yet, the Sentinel reported.

Further north in Jacksonville, the local sheriff's office also reported that two of their officers had been shot, with information about the circumstances or their conditions withheld until family members were notified.

