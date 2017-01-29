2017 X Games wraps up

Over 100,000 people attended the X Games this past weekend at Buttermilk.

There was some carnage. Two athletes were transported to area hospitals. On Sunday, Colton Moore crashed trying a double back flip on a snowmobile. On Saturday, Swiss skier Luca Schuler suffered a concussion in the Big Air competition. Both are expected to be OK.

Our local skiers weren’t as hot as they’ve been in the past. Late crashes in both runs thwarted Torin Yater-Wallace’s run for gold. He placed sixth in the Men’s ski Superpipe on Friday night. Fellow Aspen local Alex Ferreira did not compete because of a preexisting injury.

Pitkin County sheriff's office reported five arrests over the four days X Games was in town. Last year, there was one arrest during this time.