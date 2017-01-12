37th annual visual art show kicks off in Carbondale

The 37th annual Valley Visual Art Show begins Friday night at The Launchpad in Carbondale.

The 50 artists exhibiting their work include emerging artists and professionals. There are middle-schoolers and even senior citizens. Each artist will display one work.

This will make for quite a variety. There’ll be landscapes, abstract art, sculptures and even some mixed media; and it’s all for sale. Like last year, every piece on display is a contender for the People’s Choice Award, which visitors vote on.

A good number of the artists will attend the opening event, which starts at 6 p.m on Friday. The exhibit will be up until Feb. 17.