37th annual visual art show kicks off in Carbondale

By 10 minutes ago

Painting by Katelyn Kriebhel
Credit Carbondale Arts

The 37th annual Valley Visual Art Show begins Friday night at The Launchpad in Carbondale.


The 37th Valley Visual Art Show begins Friday night at The Launchpad in Carbondale.

 

The 50 artists exhibiting their work include emerging artists and professionals. There are middle-schoolers and even senior citizens. Each artist will display one work.  

 

This will make for quite a variety. There’ll be landscapes, abstract art, sculptures and even some mixed media; and it’s all for sale. Like last year, every piece on display is a contender for the People’s Choice Award, which visitors vote on.

 

A good number of the artists will attend the opening event, which starts at 6 p.m on Friday. The exhibit will be up until Feb. 17.

 

Tags: 
Carbondale
carbondale arts
Roaring Fork Valley
art
valley visual art show

Related Content

Carbondale’s BOT will appoint new member

By Dec 13, 2016

Carbondale’s Board of Trustees voted Tuesday night to appoint a new trustee.

Non-Profit in the Spotlight: Carbondale Arts, Week 4

By Dec 26, 2016

Although Carbondale Arts has been around since 1974, they're not slowing down. The organization is developing some exciting projects. Executive Director Amy Kimberly and Board Chair Pam Rosenthal discuss the organization's upcoming plans.  

Non-Profit in the Spotlight: Carbondale Arts, Week 3

By Dec 19, 2016

Amy Kimberly, executive director of Carbondale Arts, and Regna Jones, member of the Carbondale Arts' Board of Directors, discuss the organization's events and programs. 