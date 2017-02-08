Advisory board established in Snowmass to tame the trails

Snowmass Village Town Council has created a new advisory board, with a focus on parks, open space, trails and recreation.

Snowmass Village has about 1,400 acres of open space and 30 trails. Now there will be a board of 7 to 15 citizens to advise town council on related decisions and issues. Those members will be appointed by elected officials. Andy Worline, director of the parks department, said balance is key in forming this commission.



“We need hikers, we need mountain bikers, we need equestrians,” he said, and those interested in recreational programs like yoga and team sports, as well.

Worline said the board will set its own priorities based on a department-wide management plan that the town adopted last fall. At the top of the list now is trail etiquette among all users.

Applications will be available next week, with a goal of convening the new board in the first quarter of the year.