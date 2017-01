Aspen’s workforce housing program is collecting data from residents as part of an update to its guidelines.

The Aspen Pitkin County Housing Authority started disseminating surveys to workers early in July. So far, 665 people have filled them out. The survey asks about income, your profession and whether you live in workforce housing.

Right now, policy decisions are being made with old data, says Housing Authority director Mike Kosdrosky. The new information will provide a clearer picture of what’s needed.