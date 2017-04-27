Anderson Ranch shares summer series lineup

Anderson Ranch Arts Center has shared the lineup for its Featured Artists and Conversations Series.

The art-making destination in Snowmass Village will host world-renowned artists and key figures in contemporary art. Guest artists will present and discuss their work with students, faculty and the public during the ranch’s summer season.

Historically, the series has drawn over fifteen hundred U.S. art collectors and enthusiasts in addition to Anderson Ranch students and faculty. The summer programs are free to the public.

The series will run through August 10. The first event on July 6 will feature visual artist William J. O’Brien.

The ranch asks that people register ahead of time at andersonranch.org. Registration is now open.