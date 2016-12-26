ASE hires 50 for snow safety

The Aspen Pitkin County airport hires specialized winter safety staff to keep runways and planes free of ice and snow.
The week between Christmas and New Year is one of the busiest of the year at the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport, and due to weather it’s also one of the most dangerous.

The size of the staff increased two hundred percent to make sure all flights run smoothly. It takes a separate set of specialized skills to handle the “air-side” of snow removal and the “land-side” in order to make sure both the planes and the runways are safe for takeoff and landing.

“To say we’re busy is an understatement,” said airport director John Kinney of the nine flights and 1500 daily passengers passing through this season.

Almost 50 people have been hired for the winter season. There are also ten additional Transportation Security agents to handle the busier times - paid for and managed directly by the TSA.

Aspen Pitkin County Airport
John Kinney
Transportation Security Administration

