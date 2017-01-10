Aspen aims to ‘move the needle’ on greenhouse gas emissions

On Monday night, Aspen council members approved a request to work with the Department of Energy to learn more about the city’s greenhouse gas emissions.

The city’s environmental health department has been tracking greenhouse gas emissions since 2004 and has set ambitious goals to reduce those pollutants by 80 percent in the next 35 years.

Aspen is eligible for up to $20,000 in grant funding to analyze all of the data that’s been collected in the last 12 years.

“This will help us really understand what’s truly moving the needle locally and we’ll be able to develop a lot better and more impactful programs moving forward,” said Ashley Perl, who works in the city’s climate and energy department.

Aspen is one of five local governments across the country participating in the 18-month program.