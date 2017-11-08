Aspen Brewing Company moves to vacated Peach's building

An expanded version of the Aspen Brewing Company will re-open in what was formally Peach's Cafe. The new setup, tentatively being called Aspen Tap, will include food and cocktails, along with 15 beers on draft.

Because state law prohibits the Aspen Brewing Company from running a retail liquor operation, a new company, Watershed LLC, will oversee the business,

Founder and President Duncan Clauss said the move allows the Aspen Brewing Company brand to remain a staple in downtown Aspen.

“The stars certainly aligned for us with the opportunity to take over this space. It’s a landmark location in Aspen, and it still has an amazing view, so we still get to drink in the view,” said Clauss, of the brand’s slogan.

The brewing company’s second story Hopkins Avenue location was sold this fall and its lease was not renewed. Rumors circulated throughout the offseason about where the business would move, including the Peach's location.

Clauss said he hopes for an opening day sometime in December.