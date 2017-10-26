Aspen City of Wellbeing ‘Leads with Love’ this weekend

The second annual ‘Lead With Love’ yoga and wellness retreat kicked off Thursday.

People who attend the Lead With Love conference will take yoga and meditation classes with some of the world’s leading yogis. It’s the signature event for the nonprofit, Aspen City of Wellbeing.

Today, there will be a class and conversation with the world’s oldest and youngest yoga teachers. The oldest is 99 and the youngest is 12.

Saturday, a panel discussion is scheduled with wellness experts Dr. Deepak Chopra, Sakyong Mipham Rinpoche and Rod Stryker. This all will take place at the Aspen Meadows Resort.