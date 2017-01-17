Aspen Country Day School's 'I Have a Dream' special

By 22 minutes ago

This Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the third-grade class at Aspen Country Day School created their own "I Have a Dream" special.

  

Tags: 
Martin Luther King Jr
Aspen Country Day School
I have a dream

Related Content

Cross Currents - I Have a Dream

By Jan 13, 2016

Aspen Country Day School's 3rd grade class reciting Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream Speech". They also talk about what they are learning this year and their own dreams for the country.