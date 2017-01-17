Aspen Country Day School's 'I Have a Dream' special By Carolyne Heldman • 22 minutes ago TweetShareGoogle+Email This Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the third-grade class at Aspen Country Day School created their own "I Have a Dream" special. Listen Listening... / 9:32 Tags: Martin Luther King JrAspen Country Day SchoolI have a dreamTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Cross Currents - I Have a Dream By Carolyne Heldman • Jan 13, 2016 Aspen Country Day School's 3rd grade class reciting Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream Speech". They also talk about what they are learning this year and their own dreams for the country.