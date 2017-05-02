Aspen election results are in

Aspen Mayor Steve Skadron won reelection by a landslide last night. Incumbent councilmember Ann Mullins will also retain her seat. Candidates Torre and Ward Hauenstein will vie for the second open council seat in a runoff election.

Around 30 percent of the electorate cast ballots in this springs’ municipal election. By law, a council candidate needs more than 45 percent of the votes cast in order to be elected, in this case the “magic number” was 987. Mullins topped this with 1,018 and will retain her seat. Standing in the crowded council chambers she was overcome with emotion.

“I wasn’t a shoe-in when I started, I wasn’t sure I was a shoe in today. I’m so excited!” said Mullins.

Mullins will remain the only female on council, and says diversity is valuable. She also said she is ready to fulfill campaign promises over the next four years.

“The poor mayor is in for it because I have this whole list of things now. I’ve had so much communication with the community in the last six weeks I have all these items I want to address the minute I get back on council,” said Mullins.

The next two top vote getters, Torre and Ward Hauenstein, failed to reach the magic number and will now face off in a two-man race to replace Art Daily on council. Daily came in fifth in the six person field. The runoff election reopens to all City of Aspen registered voters and is scheduled for June 6th.

Mayor Steve Skadron received 1800 votes, his opponent Lee Mulcahy only 370. These will be Skadron’s final two years as mayor as he is term-limited.