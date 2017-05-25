Aspen expert talks trash on state level

By 4 minutes ago

Liz O'Connell Chapman has been named to the Colorado Solid and Hazardous Waste Commission.
Credit Courtesy of Liz O'Connell Chapman

Liz Chapman from the Aspen environmental health department has been appointed to a state commission that regulates trash and hazardous waste.


Chapman and others on the Colorado Solid and Hazardous Waste Commission make the rules for safely disposing trash. She said it’s important work.

“You throw your stuff in the trash can, it goes away, and you don’t think much more about it after that,” Chapman said. “Well, that’s possible because of the work that everyone’s doing behind the scenes to make sure that those facilities are run in a way that protects the environment.”

Chapman brings real-world experience from her work to create local policy, including recent efforts to divert more construction and demolition waste from the Pitkin County Landfill.

In August, consultants on that project will present to city council on potential solutions for how to reduce trash. Ideas include financial penalties for throwing away construction material, and building a new sorting facility to help repurpose or recycle more.

Liz O’Connell
Pitkin County Landfill
environment page

Wasting space: Landfilling up

By Dec 13, 2016
Elizabeth Stewart-Severy/Aspen Public Radio News

As the Pitkin County Landfill heads toward capacity, the City of Aspen is turning its focus to the largest garbage producer in the valley: construction and demolition projects. But reducing the volume of this trash is no simple matter.

Contractors talk trash

By Dec 20, 2016
Elizabeth Stewart-Severy/Aspen Public Radio News

This holiday season, while trash cans across America overflow with packaging, wrapping paper and discarded gifts, the Pitkin County Landfill faces an even bigger issue: the by-products of luxury building.

Pitkin County trashier than most

By Jan 27, 2016
Pitkin County Landfill

  A study released yesterday shows that the average Pitkin County citizen produces nearly ten pounds of trash each day. Government officials are now trying to reduce that load.

Second chance for thrift store rejects

By Nov 14, 2016
Courtesy of Pitkin County Landfill

Thrift store rejects may yet see another life. The Pitkin County landfill has started a textile recycling program.

 