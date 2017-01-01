Aspen faces tough opposition on water rights

By 1 minute ago

At least 10 statements of opposition have been filed to challenge Aspen's conditional water rights on Castle and Maroon creeks.
Credit Courtesy of Wilderness Workshop

  The last day to formally challenge the City of Aspen’s conditional water rights on Maroon and Castle creeks was Dec. 31. At least 10 people and organizations are opposing the city in court.

The city will defend itself against other government agencies, environmental organizations and private landowners.

Pitkin County and the U.S. Forest Service both filed in opposition late last week.

Environmental heavy-hitters include American Rivers, Wilderness Workshop and Western Resource Advocates, and at least four wealthy landowners have also filed challenges.

The cases will be reviewed by a water referee in upcoming months, and the entire process could take years.

 

Tags: 
Maroon Creek Valley
Castle Creek valley
Maroon Bells
Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness
city of aspen

American Rivers to challenge Aspen in water court

By Dec 26, 2016
American Rivers

The City of Aspen has filed to keep conditional water rights on Castle and Maroon creeks because, council members say, the town may one day need water storage. The national advocacy group American Rivers plans to be one of several organizations that will oppose the city in water court.

PitCo to oppose Aspen’s water rights

By Dec 20, 2016
Aspen Public Radio News

Pitkin County commissioners voted Tuesday to oppose the City of Aspen’s claim to conditional water rights on Maroon and Castle creeks.

Mining for water: City explores alternatives to dams

By Dec 19, 2016
Courtesy of Wilderness Workshop

Earlier this fall, Aspen City Council heard loud and clear that residents don’t want to see dams on Castle or Maroon creeks, and then filed to keep the rights to build reservoirs there anyway. Now the city is making good on its promise to explore other options.