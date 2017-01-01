Aspen faces tough opposition on water rights

The last day to formally challenge the City of Aspen’s conditional water rights on Maroon and Castle creeks was Dec. 31. At least 10 people and organizations are opposing the city in court.

The city will defend itself against other government agencies, environmental organizations and private landowners.

Pitkin County and the U.S. Forest Service both filed in opposition late last week.

Environmental heavy-hitters include American Rivers, Wilderness Workshop and Western Resource Advocates, and at least four wealthy landowners have also filed challenges.

The cases will be reviewed by a water referee in upcoming months, and the entire process could take years.