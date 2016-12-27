Aspen Film celebrates a quarter-century of annual best in cinema

Aspen Film’s Academy Screenings are in their 25th year. The series was originally a way for local members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to experience nominated films on the big screen before casting their vote.

Nowadays, nominated movies are sent to members via DVD or online links. But Jane Schoettle, who curated this year’s academy screenings, says Aspen’s hungry film audience still benefits from seeing the best movies of the year in a theater. She adds that this was a stellar year for film.

Schoettle is tasked with putting the program together in October, well ahead of the January 2017 nomination announcements. Trends this year include adaptations, be it from books or the stage, as well as an influx of female presence both in front of and behind the camera.

Two of the year’s best films, according to Schoettle, show the full range of how America is handling a divisive political year. La La Land allows for escapism while Moonlight takes an unflinching look at issues of race and sexuality.

The screenings run through January first.

