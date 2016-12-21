Aspen mayor will seek third term

Aspen’s mayor is hoping to be re-elected in the spring.

Steve Skadron is serving his second term as the mayor of Aspen. He says he plans to seek a third and final term when the election is held in May.

Skadron says it’s typically this time of year when he starts fielding inquiries by members of the community and press about his future political ambitions.

“That seems to come up in every conversation I have," he said. "So yeah, my intention is to run.”

Skadron has been approached by incumbents and those who have not held political office … looking for his input on their plan to run.