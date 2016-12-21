Aspen mayor will seek third term

By 12 hours ago

Mayor Steve Skadron enjoys a morning on top of Aspen Mountain with a bottle of bubbly. He plans to run for reelection in May.
Credit Carolyn Sackariason

Aspen’s mayor is hoping to be re-elected in the spring.


Steve Skadron is serving his second term as the mayor of Aspen. He says he plans to seek a third and final term when the election is held in May.

Skadron says it’s typically this time of year when he starts fielding inquiries by members of the community and press about his future political ambitions.

“That seems to come up in every conversation I have," he said. "So yeah, my intention is to run.”

Skadron has been approached by incumbents and those who have not held political office … looking for his input on their plan to run.

 

Tags: 
Aspen City Council
Mayor Steve Skadron

Related Content

Mining for water: City explores alternatives to dams

By Dec 19, 2016
Courtesy of Wilderness Workshop

Earlier this fall, Aspen City Council heard loud and clear that residents don’t want to see dams on Castle or Maroon creeks, and then filed to keep the rights to build reservoirs there anyway. Now the city is making good on its promise to explore other options.

City goes into developer mode, submits plan for civic space

By Dec 6, 2016
City of Aspen

 After three years of back-and-forth on how to revamp and expand municipal offices in Aspen, the local government is getting ready to review its own land-use application.

 

Mentorship program nearing end of trial year

By Dec 2, 2016
Courtesy Photo

 

Last year, the Aspen City Council took a chance by bankrolling a citizen-led initiative meant to help young entrepreneurs.