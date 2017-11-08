Aspen School District rating reinstated

On Wednesday, the Aspen School District moved up a notch in the Colorado Department of Education's rankings.

For years, the Aspen School District received Colorado’s top education rating: “Accredited with Distinction.” In 2016, however, that status went down to “Accredited” - still above average but not elite.

The state docked points for low participation in state testing. Families can opt out of standardized testing, but, in order for it not to count against the district, it needs to be documented and submitted in a formal way. Basically the district had too many “unexcused absences.”

The district appealed and this week the Department of Education re-instated the “Accredited with Distinction” title, but with the caveat “Low Participation” attached to that ranking.