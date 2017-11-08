Aspen School District rating reinstated

By 40 seconds ago


On Wednesday, the Aspen School District moved up a notch in the Colorado Department of Education's rankings.


For years, the Aspen School District received Colorado’s top education rating: “Accredited with Distinction.” In 2016, however, that status went down to “Accredited” - still above average but not elite.

The state docked points for low participation in state testing. Families can opt out of standardized testing, but, in order for it not to count against the district, it needs to be documented and submitted in a formal way. Basically the district had too many “unexcused absences.”

The district appealed and this week the Department of Education re-instated the “Accredited with Distinction” title, but with the caveat “Low Participation” attached to that ranking.

 

Tags: 
Aspen School District
Education
Colorado Department of Education

Related Content

Roaring Fork School District hires drug and alcohol prevention specialists

By Nov 5, 2017
Roaring Fork School District

With roughly $220,000 from the state in grant money, the Roaring Fork School District hired three, full-time “prevention specialists” who will teach mostly at middle schools in Carbondale, Basalt and Glenwood Springs.

In The Halls: The Report Card

By Oct 3, 2017

In the past, the Aspen School District has been top rated on state and national reviews. Along with academics, it’s known for innovative extra curricular programming and high rates of graduates going on to college. But this year, the board of education received a report card of its own that shows some concern coming from community members, staff and parents.