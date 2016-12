The Colorado End of Life Options Act was signed into law by Gov. John Hickenlooper last week. Monday, the Aspen Valley Hospital board of directors will hold a special meeting to decide if they will opt in to the physician-assisted suicide program.

AVH CEO Dave Ressler speaks with reporter Alycin Bektesh about the implementation of Colorado's new End of Life law.

AVH CEO Dave Ressler told reporter Alycin Bektesh that the board will likely delay implementing the measure, despite the 85 percent approval vote from Pitkin County voters.

The board is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. in the hospital’s conference room.