Aspen water bills expected to rise next year

Aspen water customers can expect bigger bills next year as rates are rising for both residential and commercial users.

Pete Strecker with the city’s finance department said aging infrastructure like pipes and pumps in Aspen is largely responsible for the increases.

Strecker told council last month that the fee structure has not been finalized, but both households and businesses can expect to see a 15 percent jump in the water bill. Strecker said water bills are likely to rise across the state, but Aspen’s rate hike is about double the projected average increase of other communities statewide.