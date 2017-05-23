Aspen's winter occupancy best it's been in a decade

Traffic clogs the entrance to Aspen on a recent morning. Occupancy numbers show that the 2016-17 ski season surpassed last year.
The numbers are in on how the Aspen/Snowmass resort did this past winter season. And it wasn’t too bad, despite lackluster snowfall. Aspen Public Radio News Director Carolyn Sackariason covers the ski industry and breaks down the numbers for us. Listen here.
The North American mountain resort and adventure company that owns ski areas in Steamboat and Winter Park in Colorado, as well as in West Virginia, Vermont, and Quebec, entered into a $1.5 billion deal with Aspen Skiing Company and KSL Partners.