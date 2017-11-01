Assistance available to sort through ACA plans

Wednesday is the first day to purchase individual health insurance plans through the federal Marketplace. The 2018 Affordable Care Act plans are more scarce and less affordable.

Coloradans must purchase plans by January 12th. It’s the smallest window consumers have had to research and choose a plan since the ACA went into effect during the Obama Administration. Anthem is the only Marketplace carrier in the valley, and will likely be offering a new slate of tiered coverage due to recent changes from the Trump administration. Because of funding cuts to the program, premiums are expected to rise significantly in Colorado. Valley residents can get assistance from Mountain Family Health Centers in Glenwood Springs and every Tuesday at Pitkin County Economic Services in Aspen.

