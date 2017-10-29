Award-winning 'Resilience' is being screened Monday

Eagle County is screening the award-winning film “Resilience” in Carbondale and then in El Jebel. The film explores the science of childhood stress.

Stressful experiences as a child can alter brain development and cause lifelong effects on health and behavior.

Eagle County and the nonprofit Valley Settlement, which works with the valley’s immigrant population, are presenting Monday’s screenings, which will also feature presentations from Dr. Janice Gruendel, a senior fellow at the Institute for Child Success, headquartered in South Carolina.

Community members are invited to join Dr. Gruendel from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the Third Street Center in Carbondale, or from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Eagle County Community Center in El Jebel for the presentation and film screening.