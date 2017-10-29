Award-winning 'Resilience' is being screened Monday

By 43 minutes ago

Eagle County is screening the award-winning film “Resilience” in Carbondale and then in El Jebel. The film explores the science of childhood stress.

Stressful experiences as a child can alter brain development and cause lifelong effects on health and behavior.  

Eagle County and the nonprofit Valley Settlement, which works with the valley’s immigrant population, are presenting Monday’s screenings, which will also feature presentations from Dr. Janice Gruendel, a senior fellow at the Institute for Child Success, headquartered in South Carolina.

Community members are invited to join Dr. Gruendel from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the Third Street Center in Carbondale, or from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Eagle County Community Center in El Jebel for the presentation and film screening.

 

 

Tags: 
Eagle County
Valley Settlement Project
Dr. Gruendel
Valley Settlement

Related Content

Eagle County freezes most zone-change applications

By Oct 23, 2017
Eagle County

Eagle County’s Board of Commissioners voted 3-0 on Monday night to enact a six-month moratorium on zone-change applications.

Senior Law Day: A valley-wide collaboration

By Oct 1, 2017

Seniors throughout the Roaring Fork Valley have an opportunity to talk about tough legal issues and receive advice from experts.

Ballot language for Garfield and Eagle counties is in

By Sep 10, 2017
Eagle County

There’s an election coming up in November, and, across Garfield and Eagle counties, voters will decide on everything from pot taxes to historic preservation.