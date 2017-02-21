Barth takes helm at Veterans Services

Pitkin County has hired Janine Barth as its new veterans services officer.

The Veterans Service office provides assistance with disability and pension claims, medical treatment and education benefits. Barth’s role is to help organize and file all the required paperwork. She has also discovered that she can help just by being there in support of her fellow veterans.

“It’s very personal, to everybody,” she said. “So I’m almost like their counselor.”

Right now, Barth works two days a week in the county's health and human services building. She said there is enough need to up the position to at least 20 hours per week to serve all of the veterans in the area.