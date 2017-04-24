Basalt to decide next step in possible Pan and Fork purchase

The Basalt Town Council meets Tuesday night; they’ll discuss purchasing the Pan and Fork property downtown. Voters struck down a measure to buy the property in November’s election.


At the end of March, Councilman Bernie Grauer asked what it would cost for the town to purchase the property outright. The 2.3 acres is owned by the Roaring Fork Community Development Corp. Grauer argued voters opted not to buy the property because they didn’t want to raise taxes. He expressed interest in exploring if financing the purchase is possible without raising taxes.

 

Basalt’s interim town manager, Davis Farrar, will ask the council for permission to seek the services of a consulting firm to evaluate the funding.

 

Grauer maintained this is the cleanest way of breaking what he characterizes as “gridlock” between the town, the potential developer, Lowe Enterprises and the landowner.

 

