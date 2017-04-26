Basalt hires consultant to parse a possible Pan and Fork buy

On April 25, Basalt officials agreed to hire a public finance consultant to look into how the town could swing buying the Pan and Fork Property.

All but one of Basalt’s councilmembers voted to hire Elhers Public Finance. Auden Schendler voted no. The town will pay the consultant between $7,500 and $8,000. Bruce Kimmel, of Elhers, will look into ways the town could finance purchasing the Pan and Fork Property.

Davis Farrar is Basalt’s interim town manager. During the council’s work session, he said it’d be best if a third party looked at the issue. The public, then, could be confident the analysis isn’t biased.

Schendler said he was concerned that spending money on the Pan and Fork would mean not spending in other areas that also need the town’s attention.