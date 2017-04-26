Basalt hires consultant to parse a possible Pan and Fork buy

By 3 hours ago

On April 25, Basalt officials agreed to hire a public finance consultant to look into how the town could swing buying the Pan and Fork Property.


All but one of Basalt’s councilmembers voted to hire Elhers Public Finance. Auden Schendler voted no. The town will pay the consultant between $7,500 and $8,000. Bruce Kimmel, of Elhers, will look into ways the town could finance purchasing the Pan and Fork Property.

 

Davis Farrar is Basalt’s interim town manager. During the council’s work session, he said it’d be best if a third party looked at the issue. The public, then, could be confident the analysis isn’t biased.

 

Schendler said he was concerned that spending money on the Pan and Fork would mean not spending in other areas that also need the town’s attention.

 

Tags: 
Basalt

Related Content

Basalt to decide next step in possible Pan and Fork purchase

By Apr 24, 2017
www.basalt.net

The Basalt Town Council meets Tuesday night; they’ll discuss purchasing the Pan and Fork property downtown. Voters struck down a measure to buy the property in November’s election.

The Reporter Two-Way: Is the mid-valley the epicenter?

By Mar 23, 2017

Currently, there are a handful of proposed developments in the Basalt area. The mid-valley is a desirable place to live, and the demand for housing has sparked fierce debates. Aspen Public Radio’s Wyatt Orme recently attended a meeting for The Tree Farm development, which is currently under review by Eagle County. He discussed the meeting, along the broader context of increased housing and business development in the mid-valley, with producer Christin Kay.