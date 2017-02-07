Basalt mayor pursues creation of a 'sanctuary city'

In a recent executive order, President Donald Trump took aim at “sanctuary cities.” These are places that, supposedly, don’t comply with federal immigration authorities.

Because there’s no set definition of a “sanctuary city,” some legal experts are skeptical of President Trump’s executive order to cut funding to these places.

Basalt mayor, Jacque Whitsitt, said she plans to bring a resolution to the council at the end of this month to possibly become a “sanctuary city.” The town’s lawyer is looking into what that would mean.

That said, police departments throughout the valley have stated publicly it’s not their aim to enforce federal immigration law.