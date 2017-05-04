Basalt Town Manager negotiations drag on

By 15 minutes ago

Ryan Mahoney, the finalist for Basalt's Town Manager position.
Credit Ryan Mahoney

Basalt officials are very close to hiring a new town manager, but not quite there. The negotiations are dragging on longer than expected.

Ryan Mahoney thought the negotiations would be wrapped up by the end of this week, but they won’t be. He’s the finalist for the position.

Basalt Mayor Jacque Whitsitt told Aspen Public Radio that town council will go into executive session in next Tuesday’s meeting. They will make Mahoney another offer. Negotiations began last month.

Mahoney was in Basalt for most of it. The town threw a meet-and-greet for him last Friday at Rocky Mountain Institute. He’s since left the valley. He works the development services director for the town of Marana, AZ.

He’s also served as town manager for Dolores and Buena Vista, both of which are in Colorado.

 

Tags: 
Basalt
Basalt Town Council
Basalt Town Manager

Related Content

Basalt meets finalist for town manager position

By Apr 27, 2017
Ryan Mahoney

After eight months and two interim town managers, the Basalt Town Council will discuss a contract with Ryan Mahoney during an executive session on Friday.

Basalt hires consultant to parse a possible Pan and Fork buy

By Apr 26, 2017

On April 25, Basalt officials agreed to hire a public finance consultant to look into how the town could swing buying the Pan and Fork Property.