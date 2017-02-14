Bill requiring citizenship for Colorado law enforcement initially passes Senate

By 1 hour ago

The state Senate initially passed a bill on Monday/today that would require law enforcement officers in Colorado to be U.S. citizens. The debate touched off a broader discussion on immigration.

Current law allows legal permanent residents with green cards to be police officers or sheriffs. The state doesn’t track how many non-citizen officers are in Colorado. Republicans such as Larry Crowder of Alamosa back the bill.

“And I think if you’re talking about arrest powers, I think you’d better be an American citizen before you make that arrest,” Crowder said.

Colorado chiefs of police and county sheriffs oppose the measure, saying they’ve had no problems with divided loyalty. Democratic Senator Daniel Kagan, who was a legal resident when he first arrived from England, said the measure will be perceived as anti-immigrant.

“ This bill does not come before you in a vacuum,” Kagan said. “Do not say to legal immigrants, ‘We don’t trust you.’ That is the wrong message to send at a time when we are fractured and in danger of falling apart.”

The bill would give current law enforcement officers at least five years to become citizens in order to keep their jobs. 

Tags: 
Bente Birkeland
state
senator daniel kagan
larry crowder
colorado law enforcement

Related Content

'Extremely Unnecessarily Expensive:' Future Of Colorado's Health Care Exchange Under Discussion

By Feb 8, 2017

In the midst of an ongoing national fight about the future of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, a measure to replace Colorado’s health care exchange is igniting passion in Denver. On Feb. 7, people rallied outside the State Capitol to protest repealing the Affordable Care Act, while in the capitol, the Senate Finance Committee held a hearing on Senate Bill 3, the Repeal Colorado Health Benefit Exchange Bill.

Colorado Sends List of Priority Infrastructure Projects to Trump Administration

By Bente Birkeland Feb 8, 2017

Colorado officials have highlighted seven shovel-ready road and water projects should the Trump administration secure roughly $1 trillion in infrastructure funding. The National Governor’s Association sent that list, along with projects from 48 other states and territories, to the Trump administration on Feb. 8.

Colorado’s list includes adding two urgent projects -- an express lane heading west into the mountains on I-70 and adding capacity lanes along the northern and southern parts of I-25. It also includes water projects and one to expand rural broadband.

Bill Requiring Citizenship For Colorado Law Enforcement Moves Forward

By Feb 8, 2017

Law enforcement officers in Colorado would be required to be U.S. citizens under a new measure that cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee on Feb. 6.