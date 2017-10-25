Birth Control App Sparks Controversy From Anti-Abortion Activists

Nurx is a smartphone app that offers birth control, including the morning after pill, and PREP, the drug that prevents HIV infection, to patients online. It’s part of a wave of reproductive health telemedicine services. Nurx is available in 15 states and Washington, D.C., but it’s under fire from anti-abortion activists who consider the morning after pill to be an abortion medicine. The FDA classifies it as a contraceptive. The activists also say there should be stricter telemedicine laws.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti hears more on the controversy over Nurx from STAT’s Max Blau (@MaxBlau).

