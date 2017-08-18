Breaking into a hot vehicle to rescue a child or dog no longer illegal

By 1 hour ago

Credit STEPHEN BUTLER / FLICKR - CREATIVE COMMONS

It is no longer illegal to break into a hot vehicle to rescue a child or dog. A new law went into effect earlier this month that waves liability for a good Samaritan.

The law requires someone to first try other options, such as unlocking the door and calling 911. But if a good Samartian chooses to break down a window, they won’t be liable. Republican Rep. Lori Saine of Firestone is one of the main sponsors of the bipartisan bill. She said it’s common sense.

 


“...to help people take the steps to save a life,” Saine said.  

 

Saine said the measure aims to educate people on how quickly cars can reach searing temperatures. According to the non-profit kids and cars, 37 children have died from heatstroke this year after being trapped inside a vehicle.

 

Tags: 
good samaritan
Bente Birkeland
state

Related Content

Lawmakers look at better ways to track drugged drivers

By Aug 8, 2017

An effort to better track drugged driving arrests in Colorado is now in effect. The measure requires law enforcement to document what substances are contributing to DUI’s beyond alcohol.

Colorado lawmakers aim to improve digital learning

By Jul 31, 2017

Colorado lawmakers want to improve how public schools integrate digital learning in and outside of the classroom. A report released Monday highlights priorities and says combining technology with traditional teaching improves test scores and engages students.

Democrats call for universal health care

By Aug 8, 2017
Bente Birkeland

The head of the Democratic National Committee joined Colorado leaders – including Gov.John Hickenlooper – in calling for universal health care and putting forward a united front on health care reform. It’s part of a national bus tour called Drive for Our Lives. The bus is stopping in states where members of Congress, for instance, Sen. Cory Gardner, voted to repeal Obamacare. 