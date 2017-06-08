Brew festival kicks off summer in Snowmass Village

The overnight Ragnar running race begins Friday. The team relay event concludes on Saturday just as the Rendezvous Craft Beer Festival begins.

Colorado breweries will be pouring samples in the latest iteration of the town’s suds celebration.

“The concept of a beer festival in Snowmass isn’t new, but the format of this one is a little different than the ones in the past,” said Steve Kurowski, the operations manager of the Colorado Brewers Guild.

“We will have 30 plus breweries bringing their A game on the summer beers and I think it’s going to be a really festive afternoon.”

Musicians Hot Buttered Rum will be providing the entertainment, kicking off the weekly Fanny Hill concert series that continues next Thursday with reggae band See-I.

Later this month, the ski slopes turn to bike trails as the resort opens for downhill mountain biking with lift access. Throughout the summer, Snowmass Village is the host of multiple conferences, car shows and endurance races.