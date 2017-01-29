Capitol Conversation

By Bente Birkeland 11 minutes ago
  • Kirk Siegler / KUNC
Originally published on January 27, 2017 4:11 pm

It is unclear how the Trump administration’s freezing of grants and awards from the Environmental Protection Agency will impact programs in Colorado.

We talked with Peter Marcus with ColoradoPolitics.com and Luke Perkins from the Durango Herald about how politicians are reacting -- and working together -- in the face of potential funding losses.

Here are three highlights from our conversation:

1. On what could happen if the federal grants and awards are frozen:

Marcus: These programs are so diverse. It goes from everything to making sure our water is safe to ensuring the oil and gas industry can get the permits they need, so the impacts of these grants is just immense.

2. On what it means for the Gold King Mine clean-up in southwest Colorado:  

Perkins: There’ s just a whole lot uncertainty about not knowing what’s going to happen for us going forward. That goes from both the owner’s of businesses in the town to members of our [city council]. We were already thrown for a loop whenever the EPA came out earlier this month and said they weren’t going to be paying out any of these claims that had been put in from private entities for damages from the Gold King Mine spill.

3. On why there’s bipartisan agreement on the need for these funds:

Marcus: When it comes to things like safe drinking water, that’s not a partisan issue. These are important health, and critical health, and environmental issues. I think that Republicans would agree it’s important to review all these grants and contracts. If the administration at the federal [level] is going to be signing the checks, they want to make sure that as a new administration they know what they’re paying for.

Copyright 2017 KUNC-FM. To see more, visit KUNC-FM.

Tags: 
state
Bente Birkeland
Gold King Mine
Environmental Protection Agency

Related Content

Religious Freedom Bill Fails For Third Straight Year

By Bente Birkeland Jan 26, 2017

After a lengthy hearing dominated by religious groups, churches and members of the LGBT community, a proposal that would create a religious freedom exemption bill in Colorado was defeated.

Colorado officials react to Trump's freeze on EPA awards and grants

By Jan 26, 2017

There’s mixed reaction to the Trump administration’s freeze of Environmental Protection Agency awards and grants and what it means for Colorado.

More Gun Training in Schools Advances

By Bente Birkeland Jan 25, 2017

A measure that would encourage schools to offer  additional training for security guards, and pave the way for more teachers to have guns in schools cleared its first committee on Jan. 24.