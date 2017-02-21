Carbondale armed-robbery suspects evade capture

The two men suspected of robbing a convenience store in Carbondale on Thursday are currently being hunted near Basalt by law enforcement. The search for Nicholas Alexander Ameral and Benjamin Weeks, both 19, began when a RFTA driver identified the two men on his bus around 9:30 a.m. and notified authorities.

Officers from Pitkin County’s Sheriff Department, Snowmass and Basalt conducted a traffic stop. The two men escaped from the emergency exit of the bus, then fled on foot into the area above Roaring Fork Golf Club.

As of 1 p.m., authorities were preparing to launch a drone in order to locate the suspects.

All Basalt schools were on lock-out for at least part of the day. All afterschool activities, however, are set to resume as normal.