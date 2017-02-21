Carbondale armed-robbery suspects evade capture

By 28 minutes ago

Benjamin Weeks (left) and Nicholas Alexander Ameral (right) are both 19 years old.

The two men suspected of robbing a convenience store in Carbondale on Thursday are currently being hunted near Basalt by law enforcement. The search for Nicholas Alexander Ameral and Benjamin Weeks, both 19, began when a RFTA driver identified the two men on his bus around 9:30 a.m. and notified authorities.

Officers from Pitkin County’s Sheriff Department, Snowmass and Basalt conducted a traffic stop. The two men escaped from the emergency exit of the bus, then fled on foot into the area above Roaring Fork Golf Club.

As of 1 p.m., authorities were preparing to launch a drone in order to locate the suspects.

All Basalt schools were on lock-out for at least part of the day. All afterschool activities, however, are set to resume as normal.  

Tags: 
roaring fork golf club
Basalt
manhunt
armed robbery
Carbondale
Pitkin County Sheriff's Office
RFTA
nicholas alexander ameral
benjamin weeks

Related Content

Robbery part of serious crime trend in Carbondale

By Mar 30, 2016
Carbondale Police Department

  Serious crime has gone up in Carbondale over the last year and a half, including the armed robbery at a retail store earlier this week.

Three men, one juvenile charged in Carbondale pot shop robbery

By Dec 7, 2015
Carbondale Police Department

Three men and a juvenile are facing multiple felony charges after holding up a Carbondale marijuana store yesterday. The charges are felonies for aggravated robbery of a controlled substance and complacency to commit aggravated robbery of a controlled substance. There’s also a class one misdemeanor of false imprisonment.

Basalt Police Release Images Of Robbery Suspect

By Marci Krivonen Jan 15, 2015
Basalt Police

Basalt Police continue to look for a suspect who robbed a liquor store with a knife Friday night. This week they released photographs. 

Just before 10 o’clock Friday night, a man robbed Jimbo’s Wine and Liquor downtown. Police report the man took out a knife and told a store employee to open the cash register. He got away with close to $1400.

On Monday the department released three images captured on a surveillance camera at Jimbo’s. Greg Knott is Chief of Police.