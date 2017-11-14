Carbondale Creative District and Artspace begin housing study in December

Carbondale’s state designated Creative District will conduct a housing feasibility study with the national nonprofit Artspace. The intention is to bring more affordable housing to artists in the town.

Carbondale is the latest Creative District in Colorado to work with Artspace. The national nonprofit, based in Minneapolis, will look at project leadership, funding and the community’s goals at the beginning of December.

Wendy Holmes with Artspace said one challenge Carbondale faces is finding a place for an affordable housing project.

To learn more, the public can attend a meeting Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Third Street Center gymnasium.