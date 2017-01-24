Carbondale has a new trustee

Carbondale’s Board of Trustees spent hours on Tuesday night vetting candidates for their vacant trustee seat. They landed on a Carbondale native.

The board chose Erica Sparhawk to serve as its seventh trustee. Her term will last about a year. Sparhawk grew up in Carbondale. In her pitch to the trustees, she emphasized her experience working with town and county officials for her current job as a program manager at CLEER, a non-profit that works in energy efficiency.

The town received eight applications for the seat. One candidate dropped out. One didn’t show. So the trustees interviewed six candidates about things like affordable housing, and how to preserve the town’s diversity.

Five of the trustees voted in favor of Sparhawk; Marty Silverstein abstained.