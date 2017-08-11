Carbondale inches closer to more affordable housing for creatives

The town of Carbondale has applied for a grant with the potential to provide more affordable housing to creatives in the area.

Last spring, Carbondale nominated itself for the Space to Create initiative through Colorado Creative Industries, a division of the governor’s economic development office.

The town has since applied for a state grant to fund half of a Market Study and Needs Assessment worth $25,000. If granted, the town will match it.

Town manager Jay Harrington met with a representative from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, or DOLA for short, earlier this week. He said the Needs Assessment will take place in late fall and has high hopes moving forward.

“The Space to Create program, I think funded through this DOLA grant, I think has a high probability of moving forward sometime this fall,” said Harrington.

Carbondale is one of three towns being considered by the state for the initiative. The town is working directly with DOLA and Art Space at the recommendation of Colorado Creative Industries.