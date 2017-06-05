Carbondale Police investigate homeless man’s death

A man was found dead in Carbondale on Saturday night. Police are investigating what they’re tentatively calling an accident.

The man’s name has not been disclosed because police haven’t reached his family yet. He was found dead on the side of Highway 133, near the Carbondale Park and Ride.

He was homeless and had been in the area for a long time, according to a press release from the Carbondale Police.

Police chief Gene Schilling said nothing suggests this was anything other than an accident. The man had been struck by vehicles in the same area before.

The investigation into his death is ongoing. Schilling asked that anyone who witnessed the incident contact his department immediately.