Carbondale’s idling ordinance begins

The town of Carbondale’s idling ordinance went into effect on Sunday. Cars and trucks that idle for more than two minutes are now subject to a fine.

Previously, the town’s idling limit was 10 minutes. At the request of the environmental board, Carbondale passed an ordinance in December cutting it to two. The ordinance cites public health and environmental harm as reasons for the ban.

The fine will be $25.00, plus a $ 2.50 surcharge for each violation. It will be at the police’s discretion to administer the fine or not.

 

