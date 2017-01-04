Carbondale seeks submissions for year-long public art show

By 9 seconds ago

One of the sculptures on display in Carbondale for the 2016 "Art Around Town" show.
Credit Town of Carbondale

Carbondale is calling for submissions for the 2017 “Art Around Town” exhibition. Sculptors anywhere and everywhere can apply.

The town’s Public Arts Commission has put on this event each year since 2012. They chose 15 sculptures to be displayed around Carbondale for one year, starting in May.

 

About 85 sculptors applied last year. The commission narrows down the applicant pool with several rounds of voting.

 

Successful applicants get $750. They come to Carbondale and install their work. There’s also a “Best in Show” award that can be voted on; the winner receives $1,000.

 

The sculptures are mostly displayed on Main Street in Carbondale, and also at the Library and behind Town Hall.

 

Sculptors have until Feb. 5 to submit their application.

 

The link for the new entries for the 2017 Art Around Town Show is: https://www.callforentry.org/

 

 

Tags: 
carbondale arts
Carbondale Arts Commission
Art Around Town exhibit
2017

Related Content

Hotel Colorado to close in January for overhaul

By Nov 30, 2016
Flickr user, Li Tsin Soon

The Hotel Colorado is one of the oldest hotels in the state. Ownership is about to change for the first time in three decades.

Non-Profit in the Spotlight: Carbondale Arts, Week 3

By Dec 19, 2016

Amy Kimberly, executive director of Carbondale Arts, and Regna Jones, member of the Carbondale Arts' Board of Directors, discuss the organization's events and programs. 