Carbondale seeks submissions for year-long public art show

Carbondale is calling for submissions for the 2017 “Art Around Town” exhibition. Sculptors anywhere and everywhere can apply.

The town’s Public Arts Commission has put on this event each year since 2012. They chose 15 sculptures to be displayed around Carbondale for one year, starting in May.

About 85 sculptors applied last year. The commission narrows down the applicant pool with several rounds of voting.

Successful applicants get $750. They come to Carbondale and install their work. There’s also a “Best in Show” award that can be voted on; the winner receives $1,000.

The sculptures are mostly displayed on Main Street in Carbondale, and also at the Library and behind Town Hall.

Sculptors have until Feb. 5 to submit their application.

The link for the new entries for the 2017 Art Around Town Show is: https://www.callforentry.org/