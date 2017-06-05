Catching the drops: Rain barrel workshop

This will be the first full summer that Colorado residents can legally use rain barrels to conserve water. Local organizations are helping people learn how.

The Community Office for Resource Efficiency (CORE) is teaming up with the Roaring Fork Conservancy and a water attorney to give a rain barrel workshop.

Kate Henion works for CORE on water conservation issues. She said many Coloradans aren’t yet familiar with the process.



“The idea is to give people the tools to go home and install a rain barrel,” Henion said. Residents can then use that water to irrigate lawns, plants or gardens.

The workshop is Monday at 4 p.m. at the Third Street Center in Carbondale.