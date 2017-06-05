Catching the drops: Rain barrel workshop

By 1 minute ago

Credit Courtesy of Community Office for Resource Efficiency

This will be the first full summer that Colorado residents can legally use rain barrels to conserve water. Local organizations are helping people learn how.

The Community Office for Resource Efficiency (CORE) is teaming up with the Roaring Fork Conservancy and a water attorney to give a rain barrel workshop.

Kate Henion works for CORE on water conservation issues. She said many Coloradans aren’t yet familiar with the process.


“The idea is to give people the tools to go home and install a rain barrel,” Henion said. Residents can then use that water to irrigate lawns, plants or gardens.

The workshop is Monday at 4 p.m. at the Third Street Center in Carbondale.

Tags: 
rain barrel
environment page
Community Office for Resource Efficiency
CORE
Roaring Fork Conservancy

Related Content

Colorado is final state in the country to sanction rain barrels

By May 13, 2016

It will soon be legal for Coloradans to collect rain that falls from their roofs.

Energy assessments help make homes more efficient

By Apr 13, 2017
Elizabeth Stewart-Severy/Aspen Public Radio News

As the weather heats up, local energy organizations and utilities are offering residents opportunities to make their homes more efficient.

ASD works toward smarter buildings

By Jan 17, 2017
Aspen Public Radio News

Administrators at Aspen schools recently finished a thorough round of testing, but these tests are not for students. They are designed to see if the district’s buildings are performing as efficiently as they should be, and there is some real work to do to get smarter.

Tiny home models efficiency and performance

By Sep 13, 2016
Elizabeth Stewart-Severy/Aspen Public Radio News

Corbett and Grace Lunsford have been on the road for six months, without ever leaving their home. Their mobile living space serves as a model for efficient and sustainable buildings. This week, they parked their home in Carbondale to give tours.