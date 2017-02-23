Chain Store Ordinance rushes public outreach

Tonight may be the public’s only chance to weigh in in person about a proposed chain store ordinance in Aspen.

Local resident Jerry Murdock wants there to be a check on the proliferation of new development in Aspen’s commercial districts.

“What I wanted to do was slow down the amount of new buildings that were based on speculation that need formula retail,” said Murdock.

He and other local leaders will present details of the proposed ordinance tonight, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Limelight Hotel. Public feedback will be presented to City Council on March 6. The measure would have to be passed by emergency ordinance to ensure it goes into effect before a development moratorium is lifted.

Aspen Public Radio's Alycin Bektesh speaks with Jerry Murdock about his push to pass an ordinance that would check new development housing formula retail stores.

While there was an event earlier this year to discuss the potential restrictions on formula retail, the “thought leaders” were chosen by Murdock and his team, and the public was relegated to the outer circle of the conversation.

Community Development Director Jessica Garrow told council Feb. 13 that her department did not have time for standard public outreach if the measure was going to be passed before the moratorium is lifted. The city is accepting public comment through a website.