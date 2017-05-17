Chris Lindley is Eagle County’s new director of Public Health and Environment

Chris Lindley
Credit Eagle County

Chris Lindley began his new job with Eagle County on May 1.

Previously, he served in several roles with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment over the course of a decade.

He will oversee projects and initiatives concerning population health, like immunizations and nutrition in public schools. He’ll also be spearheading the county’s effort to better coordinate mental health services.

His position also involves environmental health services, which includes things like restaurant inspections, septic inspections and water quality issues. He holds a masters degrees in Public Health, epidemiology and business administration. He currently has around 40 employees working under him.

 

