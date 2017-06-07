Christopher Wray Is Trump's Nominee To Be The New FBI Director

President Trump says he has chosen Christopher Wray, who worked in the Justice Department during President George W. Bush's administration, to head the FBI.

The president made the announcement via Twitter, writing Wednesday morning, "I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow."

Wray has been in private practice for the past 12 years, and he's recently been involved in representing New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in the Bridgegate case over lane closures on the George Washington Bridge.

Wray works on white-collar crime and regulatory cases as a partner at the King & Spalding law firm, which recently won a "White Collar Group of the Year" award from Law 360.

Early in his career, Wray spent nearly a decade in the Justice Department, focusing on corporate fraud in addition to trade sanctions, money laundering, and other areas of the law.

"He served on the president's Corporate Fraud Task Force and oversaw the Enron Task Force and other major fraud investigations, both around the country and internationally," Wray's biography at King & Spalding states.

From 2003 to 2005, Wray was the assistant attorney general leading the Justice Department's criminal division. In that post, he worked under attorneys general John Ashcroft and Alberto Gonzales — as well as former FBI Director James Comey, who was then the deputy attorney general.

From 1997 to 2001, Wray was an assistant U.S. attorney in north Georgia. In May of 2001, he rose to become an associate deputy attorney general at the Department of Justice.

Wray graduated from Yale University in 1989 and also attended law school there, serving as an executive editor of the Yale Law Journal in 1992.

According to his law firm bio, Wray "has substantial federal appellate experience, including successful oral arguments before the U.S. Court of Appeals for Eleventh Circuit sitting en banc and before the U.S. Supreme Court."

In awarding Wray's law firm the "White Collar Group of the Year" award in February, Law 360 noted several high-profile cases the group won in 2016. They range from defending Huntington Ingalls Industries in a $2.5 billion false claims case over Hurricane Katrina funding to having claims dismissed against auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers over a corruption probe against Brazil's Petrobras.

As the leader of King & Spalding's special matters and government investigations unit, Wray was featured in the news release about the award. Discussing the group's approach, Wray told Law 360, "It's kind of a 'keep calm and tackle hard' philosophy."

Wray said, "We're more known for calmly and quietly diffusing a crisis or making matters go quietly away and keeping things in the middle of the road."

