City considers what’s next for Cozy Point

By 1 hour ago

Two alpacas at AspenTREE, which currently holds a lease for agriculture and agricultural education at Cozy Point. The city is accepting proposals through May 31 for long-term operations.
Credit Alycin Bektesh / Aspen Public Radio News

Aspen City Council adopted a new management plan for Cozy Point Ranch earlier this spring. The city is now looking to sign some long-term leases on the property.

 


Equestrian and agricultural operations at Cozy Point Ranch have been operating on an interim basis since 2014, and the city is now asking for bids for 10-year leases.

The city is taking proposals for equestrian, agricultural and educational operations on a 32-acre portion of the ranch.

“We want someone who’s really going to bring ag [agriculture] to the community so that people know where their food is coming from and really engage the community with ag on the land out there,” said Austin Weiss, Aspen’s open space manager.

 

The deadline for those bids is May 31.

The city is also working to improve drainage on the ranch and stabilize the banks of Brush Creek as it flows through the property. Weiss said they are in the beginning stages of working on trails to connect Cozy Point with downtown Aspen.

