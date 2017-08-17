City of Glenwood Springs terminated decades long contract with arts nonprofit

Last night, Glenwood Springs City Council voted to terminate its contract with an embattled arts nonprofit.

The council also won’t renew its lease agreement with Glenwood Center for the Arts. It was revealed earlier this year the nonprofit was in the hole $70,000 dollars.

Council agreed to pay the arts council’s debt to unpaid teachers and vendors. The arts council has one week to accept the agreement under the city’s terms. If the arts council does not, city staff will then be directed to take legal action against the nonprofit and individual board members to collect misappropriated funds.

Several city council members say their decision was based on the arts council failing to take responsibility for the unaccounted funds.

Council also voted last night to create a new city arts and culture board to increase programming for students and teachers starting this fall.