Colorado mayors urge senators to support BLM's methane rule

Aspen Mayor Steve Skadron has joined 17 other elected officials around the state urging Colorado’s congressmen to support the Bureau of Land Management’s methane rule.

A letter signed by 18 mayors of cities and towns around the state was sent yesterday to Senators Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet. The letter states how the rule ensures fair return to taxpayers, improves our air quality, and cuts energy waste.

But more specifically, the mayors are opposing a proposal to block rules issued by the BLM to limit natural gas waste from the oil and gas sector. They note that Colorado’s natural gas production continues to grow, despite that the state adopted the nation’s first-ever rule to cut methane waste and pollution two years ago.

The Senate is expected to vote on the pending measure in the coming days.