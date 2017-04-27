Colorado mayors urge senators to support BLM's methane rule

By 47 minutes ago


Aspen Mayor Steve Skadron has joined 17 other elected officials around the state urging Colorado’s congressmen to support the Bureau of Land Management’s methane rule.


A letter signed by 18 mayors of cities and towns around the state was sent yesterday to Senators Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet. The letter states how the rule ensures fair return to taxpayers, improves our air quality, and cuts energy waste.

But more specifically, the mayors are opposing a proposal to block rules issued by the BLM to limit natural gas waste from the oil and gas sector. They note that Colorado’s natural gas production continues to grow, despite that the state adopted the nation’s first-ever rule to cut methane waste and pollution two years ago.

The Senate is expected to vote on the pending measure in the coming days.

 

Tags: 
BLM
city of aspen
Steve Skadron
Senator Cory Gardner
Senator Michael Bennet

Related Content

Oil companies drill down on Trump victory

By Nov 9, 2016
Elizabeth Stewart-Severy/Aspen Public Radio News

Representatives from the Western Energy Alliance, which represents over 300 oil and gas companies in the western United States, are praising election victories by Republican candidates Donald Trump and Scott Tipton. Environmental groups fear impacts from expanded development. Aspen Public Radio’s Elizabeth Stewart-Severy spoke with the Western Energy Alliance’s Kathleen Sgamma about potential effects of this election on the oil and gas industry.

BLM plans for more drilling on Western Slope

By Nov 10, 2016
Bureau of Land Management

The Bureau of Land Management released environmental information this week about potential oil and gas development in northwest Colorado.