Colorado officials react to Trump's freeze on EPA awards and grants

There’s mixed reaction to the Trump administration’s freeze of Environmental Protection Agency awards and grants and what it means for Colorado.

In a statement, Gov. John Hickenlooper said it’s not clear how broad the order is – and for how long it will last. Democratic Sen. Matt Jones is the point person in his party for energy and climate change issues.

“Any administration can come in and review this kind of stuff, but to shut things down and to censor employees, I’ve not seen that,” Jones said.

The agency was also told not to communicate with the public through social media and press releases.

Republican Sen. Don Coram of Montrose said everyone wants clean air and water but said sometimes the EPA can be a detriment.

“Because you can’t a healthy environment without a healthy economy,” Coram said.

State agencies didn’t want to talk on the record. They said they still need more information from the federal government to figure out next steps.