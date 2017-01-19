Colorado's committee on energy holds first hearing

Colorado’s new select committee on energy held its first hearing Thursday. As Bente Birkeland reports, Republicans created the committee to help handle the increased workload that could come from changes from the Trump administration.

Republican Sen. Ray Scott of Grand Junction is chairing the committee. He said he wants it to be a forum for education, not argument. He hopes the committee will ultimately help Colorado re-evaluate state energy policy.

“There’s no doubt there will be some course corrections in the days and months and years to come,” Scott said. “To the delight of some and dismay of others. This committee was created to help Colorado make those course corrections, and deal with those consequences, good or bad.”

Republicans hold the majority on the five-member committee. The group will not vote on bills, but will have broader discussions. On day one it was on statewide energy costs, production and usage. Democrats made a point to talk about the importance of combatting climate change. Scott said upcoming hearings will focus on specific energy sectors.