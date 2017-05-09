Commissioners talk housing Tuesday

Pitkin County Commissioners will consider joining Eagle and Garfield Counties for a holistic regional approach to workforce housing.
Credit Eagle County

The Pitkin County Board of County Commissioners will address affordable housing from multiple angles Tuesday.

 

The Commissioners’ meeting starts out with a presentation from attorney David Myler. Myler has been pushing for the creation of a regional housing authority, at this point Pitkin County is the missing link. If commissioners are game, they could join Eagle and Garfield Counties, along with Basalt Carbondale, Glenwood Springs and New Castle, and collectively purchase and develop workplace housing.

Later this morning they will hear a budget request from the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority (APCHA). Currently one staff member takes care of approving all applicants for affordable housing, as well as enforcing compliance. If approved, funding would be allocated for a new, full-time compliance officer, responsible for holding tenants to APCHA guidelines regarding employment and year-round residency.

